India to send female robot 'Vyommitra' to space: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh disclosed that India is set to include a female robot named 'Vyommitra' in the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

He said that a trial spaceflight is scheduled for the first or second week of October. In the following mission, the female robot 'Vyommitra' will be an integral part of the space voyage.

Singh said this while speaking at the NDTV G20 Conclave on Saturday (August 26).

Singh, who serves as the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, insisted on the significance of both sending astronauts and ensuring their safe return as well.

He admitted that the Gaganyaan project faced delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but reiterated that the government was committed to its execution.

"In the subsequent mission, we will introduce a female robot equipped to replicate human activities. Pending successful outcomes, we can proceed with confidence," Singh said.

He also shared the sense of relief experienced when the Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully made contact with the Moon's southern pole.

"Those closely associated with the ISRO team felt nervous. My first nervous moment was when the Chandrayaan-3 craft transitioned from Earth's orbit to the Moon's orbit... The landing was incredibly smooth," he said at the conclave.



He attributed the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 to the "visionary decisions" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that unlike before, this time media and schoolchildren were invited to witness the event at Sriharikota. This symbolised the nation's ownership of the achievement, he added.

He also pointed out the huge increase in funding for India's space programme.

India's achievement of landing a spacecraft near the Moon's south pole is a notable milestone, making it the fourth country after the former USSR, the US, and China to successfully place a lander on the celestial body.