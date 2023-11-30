The Federal
India to buy 97 Tejas combat jets, 150 Prachand helicopters
x
Representational image.

The mega procurement projects and the Su-30 upgrade programme are expected to cost the Indian government Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

30 Nov 2023 10:42 AM GMT  (Updated:2023-11-30 10:43:52.0)

India will buy 97 more Tejas light combat aircraft and around 150 Prachand helicopters to boost the combat capability of the armed forces, official sources said on Thursday (November 30), according to a PTI report.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also cleared a proposal of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to upgrade its Su-30 fighter fleet.

The mega procurement projects and the Su-30 upgrade programme are expected to cost the government Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

The defence ministry will provide the details of the projects cleared by the DAC soon.

(With agency inputs)

