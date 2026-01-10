India to build new Naval base in Bengal’s Haldia: Report

To enhance India’s maritime presence in the northern Bay of Bengal region, the Navy is set to establish a new base in West Bengal’s Haldia, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata, according to a media report on Saturday (January 10).

The move comes amid increased Chinese naval activity and shifting security dynamics involving Bangladesh and Pakistan, and the facility would function as a naval “detachment” focused on deploying small warships, as per a report in India Today, citing top defence sources.

100 officers and sailors

The naval base will leverage the existing Haldia dock complex, allowing the Navy to rapidly operationalise the facility with minimal additional infrastructure. Initial work will include the construction of a dedicated jetty and shore-support facilities, the report said.

Fast Interceptor Crafts (FICs) and the 300-tonne New Water Jet Fast Attack Crafts (NWJFACs) are expected to be hosted at Haldia base, which is likely to have around 100 officers and sailors. These high-speed platforms, capable of speeds of up to 40-45 knots, are designed for quick-response maritime operations, the report added.

India’s move to build a Naval base in Bengal comes amid closer defence ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Since former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ouster in August last year, ties between Dhaka and Islamabad have strengthened more quickly than at any time since 1971.

In recent times, top leaders from both countries — including Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — have met at least three times.