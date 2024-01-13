The Federal
India strongly protests UK envoys visit to PoK
The British High Commissioner to Islamabad, Jane Marriott CMG OBE | File Photo

India strongly protests UK envoy's visit to PoK

Agencies
13 Jan 2024 1:13 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-01-13 14:11:39.0)

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) India has registered a strong protest with the UK over the visit to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) by its High Commissioner to Islamabad along with another British official.

The ministry of external affairs said such "infringement" of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is "unacceptable".

"India has taken a serious note of the highly objectionable visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a UK Foreign Office official, to Pakistan occupied Kashmir on January 10," it said.

"Foreign Secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this infringement," the MEA said.

"The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India," it said in a statement. PTI

