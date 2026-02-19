India signs UN statement condemning Israel’s West Bank actions

India has joined more than 100 countries and international organisations in condemning Israel’s efforts to consolidate control over the West Bank, endorsing a strongly-worded joint statement at the United Nations just hours before the deadline lapsed on Wednesday (February 18).

The move comes days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Israel next week, during which he is also expected to address the Israeli Parliament.

India backs joint condemnation at UN

The joint statement denounced what it described as unilateral Israeli decisions aimed at expanding its “unlawful presence” in the West Bank.

“We strongly condemn unilateral Israeli decisions and measures aimed at expanding Israel’s unlawful presence in the West Bank. Such decisions are contrary to Israel’s obligations under international law and must be immediately reversed,” the statement said.

Also Read: Israel approves bill to classify West Bank land as ‘state property'

The signatories emphasised that such measures undermine ongoing efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region.

India’s endorsement signals a nuanced diplomatic balancing act, especially given its evolving ties with Israel and its broader positioning on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Statement opposes annexation, demographic changes

The declaration strongly opposed any form of annexation, and reiterated rejection of measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character, and status of Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem.

Also Read: Israeli forces demolish homes in West Bank on New Year's Eve

The condemnation reflects global concerns over developments in the West Bank amid the continuing conflict in Gaza, which erupted in October 2023.

India’s abstentions on Gaza Resolutions

Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict, India has adopted what officials describe as a “calibrated” approach at the UN. New Delhi has abstained from at least four major resolutions calling for ceasefires or related humanitarian measures, arguing that some texts were “imbalanced” or failed to address Israel’s security concerns or condemn Hamas.

At the United Nations General Assembly on June 12, 2025, India abstained from a resolution demanding an “immediate, unconditional, and permanent” ceasefire.

It also abstained at the United Nations Human Rights Council in April 2024 on a resolution calling for a ceasefire and a first-ever arms embargo on Israel.

Also Read: 'There will be no Palestinian state, this place belongs to us': Israeli PM Netanyahu

Earlier, in October 2023, India abstained on a Jordanian-drafted resolution seeking a “humanitarian truce”, citing the absence of an explicit condemnation of the October 7 terror attacks.

A fourth abstention followed in early 2024, continuing its policy of avoiding what it termed one-sided texts.

While backing a two-state solution in principle, India’s latest endorsement of the joint statement underscores its attempt to balance strategic ties with Israel alongside support for international law and Palestinian rights.