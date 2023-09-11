India-Saudi ties key for regional, global stability: PM to Prince Salman

Energy security, trade and investment, defence and security, healthcare, food security, culture and community welfare were among the topics of discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud at Delhi’s Hyderabad House on Monday (September 11). The latter is on his second state visit to India. The strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia is crucial for regional and global stability and welfare, the Prime Minister said during his talks with Al-Saud at the First Leaders’ Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council. This bilateral agreement was signed by the two nations in Riyadh in 2019 to further increase cooperation in critical areas. “New dimension to ties” Describing Saudi Arabia as one of India’s most important strategic partners, Modi said both sides are adding new dimension to the ties in tune with the changing times. In his opening remarks at the meeting, Modi said several initiatives have been identified to take “our close partnership to the next level. Our relationship will get a new direction and energy in today’s meeting”.

PM @narendramodi and Crown Prince & PM of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman held the first Leaders’ Meeting of the 🇮🇳-🇸🇦 Strategic Partnership Council. Agenda included a broad range of areas of bilateral cooperation including energy security, trade and… pic.twitter.com/lGjBHs2vD4 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 11, 2023

Ahead of the talks at 11 am, the Crown Prince was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am. “I am very glad to be here in India. I want to congratulate India for the G20 Summit,” Bin Salman told reporters after the ceremonial welcome. The Saudi leader said the announcements made at the summit would benefit the world. “We will work together to create a great future for both the countries,” he said. Saudi Arabia is one of India’s key strategic partners in the Middle-East. The overall relations between the two countries have witnessed a significant upward trajectory in the past few years. The two sides have also been focusing on strengthening their defence and security partnership. All aspects discussed During Monday’s meeting, the two leaders assessed the progress of the two ministerial committees of the Council — the Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation Committee and the Economy and Investments Cooperation Committee. All aspects of bilateral relations, including political, trade, economy, security, defence, culture, and people-to-people ties, came up for discussions. They also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest. The Crown Prince will meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 6.30 pm before leaving Delhi at 8.30 pm. This is his second state visit to India.

President Droupadi Murmu accorded a ceremonial welcome to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/RAKZOkG4bD — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 11, 2023