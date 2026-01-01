India, Pakistan exchange prisoners and fishermen lists amid strained ties

At a time when the bilateral ties between the two countries are strained following the Pahelgam terror attacks and consequent Operation Sindoor, India and Pakistan on Thursday (January 1) have simultaneously exchanged lists of civil prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody through diplomatic channels.

“Under the provisions of the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access 2008, India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels, simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad, the lists of civil prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody,” stated the release by the MEA.

List of 391 Pakistani civil prisoners, 33 fishermen

According to the MEA, India shared lists with details of 391 civil prisoners and 33 fishermen, who are Pakistani or are believed to be Pakistani.

“India has shared lists with details of 391 civil prisoners and 33 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists with details of 58 civil prisoners and 199 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or believed-to-be-Indian,” it added.

The release further stated that the government has asked the Pakistani authorities to ensure the early release and repatriation of civil prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan's custody.

India calls for early release of its citizens

“Pakistan has also been urged to expedite the release and repatriation of 167 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners, who have completed their sentence. In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to 35 civil prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan's custody, who are believed-to-be-Indian and have not been provided consular access so far,” stated the release.

The Centre has asked Pakistan to ensure the safety of wellbeing of Indian civil prisoners and fishermen in its custody.

“Government of India has asked the Government of Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civil prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India,” it added.

“As a result of the sustained efforts by the Government of India, 2,661 Indian fishermen and 71 Indian civil prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014. This includes 500 Indian fishermen and 13 Indian civilian prisoners who have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2023 till date,” stated MEA.