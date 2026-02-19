India optimistic about AI unlike anxious West, poised to lead adoption: Rishi Sunak

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Supported by a deep talent pool and strong digital public infrastructure, India is well positioned to be a leader in AI and demonstrate its mass adoption and deployment in society, former British prime minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

At an interactive session at the ongoing AI Impact Summit here, Sunak also said there are different attitudes towards artificial intelligence (AI) around the world, and in India, there is “incredible optimism and trust”, whereas in the West, the “overriding feeling is one of anxiety at the moment”.

The session – 'AI for All: Reimagining Global Cooperation' – was hosted by Carnegie India in association with the Observer Research Foundation, among other partners.

At the interaction, Sunak was asked about the learnings from the AI Safety Summit, a global event that took place in November 2023 at Buckinghamshire in the UK, under his tenure as the prime minister.

"First of all, there was this scepticism about whether you could get these politicians, leaders and all the entrepreneurs and innovators together, and whether they would understand each other," Sunak recalled.

The nice thing that came out of the summit was the creation of these "AI security institutes" to help manage some of the risks technology poses, to get people reassured about them, Sunak said.

The Indian-origin politician asserted that crucially, the debate has shifted over the years when it came to AI.

"I think the AI debate has shifted from technology to strategy. From what these tools could do to what countries are choosing to do with them," Sunak said.

He underlined that for political leaders, "AI can't be some specialist subject on the side", it's got to become the "central responsibility" of a government.

"And that's what we are seeing at this Summit, with its focus rightly on impact," Sunak said. India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16-20 here, in which a large number of world leaders, technology experts and innovators are participating.

Sunak said when he left office, someone gave him a copy of the book 'Technology and Great Powers', which looks at the history of great technological revolutions, and proves the thesis that even if you don't invent a technology, you could be the country that benefits from it the most, stretching all the way back to the printing press.

"I think India has recognised that leadership in technology doesn't just depend on inventing technology, it's about how you deploy it," he said.

"So, by focusing on mass adoption here, obviously backed by a deep talent pool, strong digital public infrastructure, and a public very supportive of the technology, I think India is well positioned to be a leader in AI and demonstrate its mass adoption and deployment in society," Sunak said.

Stating that it is now reflected in how other people view it, Sunak said, "If you look at Stanford's ranking of global superpowers, India has moved into third place." In the Stanford Global AI Vibrancy 2025 report, India was ranked third for AI competitiveness and ecosystem vibrancy.

Sunak said for India, it demonstrates that focus on adoption and deployment is working here, and "I certainly think that is the way you are going to have the most impact on the most number of people." He also said that there are different attitudes towards AI world over. "In India, there is incredible optimism and trust, whereas in the West, the overriding feeling is actually one of anxiety at the moment... And closing that confidence gap is a policy task, not just technology," he added.

Sunak underlined that this "battle for trust in AI" will be won or lost in the public sector.

"When citizens start to experience better healthcare, effective government services, and faster response time from the state, this debate on AI trust moves from abstract to real," he said.

Urging policymakers and leaders to focus on this aspect, Sunak said, "If you can adopt this in your public sectors, which ultimately are a big part of our economies, and demonstrate to citizens that it will make their lives better on a day-to-day basis, I think it becomes a necessary precondition to winning people's trust and actually starting to get the benefits of it." The event, hosted at a luxury hotel in Delhi, was attended by AI experts, policymakers, technology industry representatives, university students, and scholars.

The most powerful thing about AI is that it is "uplifting", Sunak said.

"And, for me it's not just about raising the ceiling, but also lifting the floor," he said.

He said the world is on the "cusp of a moment" where access to best education and healthcare could be brought to people with AI.

"The flip side is the anxiety many in the West feel, and a lot of it is around jobs. And, I think we have to be clear that AI is going to change the labour market. Some jobs will go. Many more will be redesigned," he underlined.

However, he said, the role of government is "not to stop the innovation", but it's to support people to take on these new tasks, new roles with "confidence and security." Sunak said he wants to also ensure that his two daughters are "equipped to succeed in this AI world." "AI will have an enormous amount of knowledge, but we should never forget knowledge is not the same as wisdom," he said, adding, as long as "we remember that we will be in good shape to face the future." PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)