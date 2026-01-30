Today’s news LIVE: Jan 30 | Stock markets tank in early trade after 3-day rally
- 30 Jan 2026 11:14 AM IST
FTA with EU to help India diversify trade relations: Moody's
The trade agreement with the European Union (EU) will help India diversify its trade relationships and provide greater market access to its exporters amid growing uncertainty due to high US tariffs, Moody's Ratings has said.
The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the EU was announced on January 27. It is likely to be signed and implemented this year only. "For India, the deal reflects its continued efforts to selectively diversify trade relationships while hedging against trade volatility arising from recent US tariff actions," Moody's said.
It said that for the EU, the deal strengthens economic security by widening access to a fast-growing India while reducing vulnerability to disruptions in more concentrated trade relationships.
"Although we expect limited near-term credit effects for India, the EU and individual member states, once ratified and implemented the FTA will be credit positive for both sides in raising trade volumes, enhancing the diversification of trade flows, and providing greater and more stable market access," it added.
European sectors such as automotive (vehicles and parts), machinery and equipment, and aircraft are more likely to benefit over the longer term, given the sharp reduction in tariffs and increased demand from India, although the short-term impact is likely to be modest.
- 30 Jan 2026 11:12 AM IST
Sabarimala gold misappropriation case: SIT questions actor Jayaram
Renowned actor Jayaram has been questioned by the SIT probing the alleged misappropriation of gold from artefacts at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, official sources said on Friday.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned the actor recently at his residence in Chennai about the number of times he participated in pujas with Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the gold misappropriation cases, and whether there were any financial transactions between them, sources said.
The SIT is investigating two cases related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple.
The actor was questioned following circulation of videos showing him participating in a puja organised in Chennai in 2019 by Potty with the artefacts taken from the temple for gold plating.
Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) administrative officers B Murari Babu and S Sreekumar, who were arrested in connection with the cases, were recently released on statutory bail in the matter.
- 30 Jan 2026 10:29 AM IST
Stock markets tank in early trade after 3-day rally
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Friday after a three-day rally, dragged by IT stocks and caution ahead of the Budget presentation on February 1.
Fresh foreign fund outflows and weak trends in global equities also added to markets' weakness during initial trading. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 619.06 points to 81,947.31 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 171.35 points to 25,247.55.
From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC and Tech Mahindra were among the biggest laggards. Maruti, ITC, Asian Paints and InterGlobe Aviation were among the gainers.
"As we near the Budget Day there are headwinds and tailwinds for the market. Geopolitical issues continue to plague global trade with continuous threats of tariff weaponisation by Trump. The spike in Brent crude to near USD 70 is a headwind for Indian macros in general and industries that use oil as inputs, in particular.
"However, these headwinds are likely to be countered by the positive message from the Economic Survey that projects GDP growth of 6.8 to 7.2 per cent growth in FY27," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.
- 30 Jan 2026 10:28 AM IST
Drugs worth Rs 9.2 cr seized in Assam in separate operations
Drugs worth Rs 9.2 crore were seized from two districts of Assam, and three persons were arrested in these connections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Two persons were apprehended after banned Yaba tablets valued at Rs 4.5 crore were recovered from their possession at Bijni in Chirang district, the CM posted on X. The police also arrested one person and seized 947 gm of heroin worth Rs 4.7 crore from 85 cases in Cachar district, Sarma said on Thursday. ''Busted in Brahmaputra Valley, Busted in Barak Valley too! Different valleys -same resolve," the chief minister said.
- 30 Jan 2026 9:37 AM IST
Amit Shah to launch projects worth Rs 1,715 crore in Assam
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth Rs 1,715 crore in Assam on Friday.
He will also address a public meeting, participate in a cultural programme of the Mishing tribe and interact with BJP functionaries and workers in Dibrugarh, Dhemaji and Guwahati, respectively.
Shah reached Dibrugarh around midnight on Thursday and was received by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, several members of the state cabinet and senior officials.
This is Shah's second visit, since December 29, to Assam, where the ruling BJP is aiming to retain power in the state for the third consecutive term in the upcoming assembly elections. ''Honoured to welcome Adarniya @AmitShah ji at Dibrugarh airport'', the chief minister posted on 'X'.
''His visit will mark key milestones across Upper Assam, spanning development, governance, and cultural celebration. We look forward to his guidance and everlasting support for the people of Assam'', Sarma said.
- 30 Jan 2026 9:36 AM IST
Rupee recovers from lowest level in early trade
The rupee recovered from its lowest level and gained 9 paise to trade at 91.90 against the American currency in early deals on Friday, supported by lower crude oil prices in the international market.
According to forex traders, a sharp recovery in the Indian currency was capped by a strong greenback and withdrawal of foreign funds from domestic equity markets.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.89 and strengthened up to 91.87 against the greenback before trading at 91.90 in initial deals, up 9 paisa from its previous closing level.
The rupee ended on a flat note at its lowest level of 91.99 against the dollar on Thursday. On January 23, the currency hit an all-time intraday low of 92 against the US dollar.
- 30 Jan 2026 9:29 AM IST
Merger of two NCP groups was imminent; Ajit Pawar was keen on it: Aide
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was keen on the merger of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and it was about to happen soon, a close associate of the deceased leader has claimed.
Kiran Gujar, who had been associated with Ajit Pawar since before his entry into politics in the mid-1980s, told PTI on Thursday that Pawar had confided in him about this only five days before Wednesday’s fatal plane crash.
“He was one hundred per cent keen on merging both the factions. He had told me five days ago that the entire process was complete and the merger was imminent in the next few days," Gujar said.
During the recent civic polls, which the two factions contested in alliance, Ajit Pawar had also told select journalists that he intended to merge his party with the NCP (SP) while his uncle Sharad Pawar (85) was in good health.
After contesting the January 15 civic elections in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad together, the two factions decided to continue the tie-up for the next month's Zilla Parishad elections too.
Gujar said that Ajit had a roadmap ready for the merger and future course of the united NCP. Asked whether he had discussed the issue with Sharad Pawar, Gujar said "positive talks were underway with Pawar saheb, Supriya Tai (Supriya Sule) and other leaders", and there were indications that the senior Pawar would endorse the move.
- 30 Jan 2026 9:26 AM IST
Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar' streams on Netflix from today
After making a strong impact at the box office and emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times, Ranveer Singh–starrer Dhurandhar has now made its debut on the digital platform.
The film began streaming on Netflix from midnight on Friday, expanding its reach to a global audience. Along with the original Hindi version, Dhurandhar is also available in Tamil and Telugu, allowing viewers across multiple language markets to watch the film.
Commenting on the film’s arrival on Netflix, Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, said in a press note that Dhurandhar has become a pop-culture phenomenon and a blockbuster that captured widespread audience attention.
Dhurandhar has rewritten box office history by surpassing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.
- 30 Jan 2026 9:20 AM IST
Srinivasan, husband of IOA chief PT Usha, passes away
V Srinivasan, husband of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President and Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha, died in the early hours of Friday, according to family sources. He was 67.
Srinivasan collapsed at his residence early this morning. Although he was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital, he could not be revived, the sources said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to a bereaved Usha and expressed his condolences on the passing away of her husband, officials said.
A former central government employee, Srinivasan was a constant presence by Usha's side throughout her illustrious sporting and political career. He was widely regarded as her pillar of support and the driving force behind her many professional milestones.
- 30 Jan 2026 7:48 AM IST
US to return three ancient bronze sculptures to India
The US will return three ancient bronze sculptures to India that were illegally removed from the country’s temples.
The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art in Washington DC said Wednesday that three sculptures will be returned to the Government of India, following "rigorous provenance research” that documented the sculptures had been removed illegally from temple settings. A statement issued by the museum said that the Indian government has agreed to place one of the sculptures on long-term loan, an arrangement that will allow the museum to publicly share the full story of the object’s origins, removal and return, and to underscore the museum’s commitment to provenance research.
The sculptures are ‘Shiva Nataraja’ belonging to the Chola period, circa 990; ‘Somaskanda’ of the Chola period, 12th century; and ‘Saint Sundarar with Paravai' of the Vijayanagar period, 16th century.
The sculptures “exemplify the rich artistry of South Indian bronze casting” and were originally sacred objects traditionally carried in temple processions. The ‘Shiva Nataraja’, which is to be placed on long-term loan, will be on view as part of the exhibition ‘The Art of Knowing in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Himalayas’, the statement said.