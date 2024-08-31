India must extradite Hasina, otherwise bilateral ties will be hit: BNP

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) says India’s extradition of their former prime minister Sheikh Hasina can herald a new chapter in bilateral ties but her continued stay in Delhi could strain relations.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at the same time that his party desired strong relations with India and that they were ready to “move past previous differences and collaborate”.

Alamgir, the second-in-command in the party, told news agency PTI that the BNP would never permit any activities on Bangladeshi soil that could threaten India's security.

BNP on Adani project

However, the BNP, if voted to power, would review and re-evaluate the “questionable” Adani electricity deal signed during the Awami League regime, he said in an interview in Dhaka.

“Sheikh Hasina has to face the law of Bangladesh for all the crimes and corruption committed by her and her regime. To enable this and respect the sentiments of the people of Bangladesh, India should ensure her return to Bangladesh,” he said.

“We want to start a new chapter in India-Bangladesh relations, and ensuring the return of Hasina to Bangladesh will be a new leaf in the bilateral ties," he said.

BNP spews fire on Hasina

“Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League are both condemned here and standing by them will only worsen the perception of India in Bangladesh,” he added.

Alamgir said if India doesn’t ensure the return of Hasina to Bangladesh, bilateral ties between the two countries will worsen.

“There is already anger against India as it is seen as a supporter of the authoritarian Hasina regime.

Hasina in India

"Now, if India doesn’t ensure the extradition of Hasina to Bangladesh, the relationship between the two countries will decline further,” he said.

After mass anti-government protests that peaked on August 5, Hasina resigned as the prime minister and fled to India.

About the ongoing “India out” campaign in Bangladesh, Alamgir said there was palpable anger against India as it did not bother to have ties with the people but was content with relations with the Awami League.

BNP flays Indian diplomacy

“India’s diplomacy regarding Bangladesh was not pragmatic. It did not establish a relationship with the people of Bangladesh and other stakeholders but put all its eggs in one basket.

“India has to understand the pulse of the people of Bangladesh,” he said.

Alamgir said the BNP, if and when voted to power, would try to strengthen the relationship with India and resolve misunderstandings and past differences.

BNP promises better ties

“If we are voted to power, we will engage more with India, as we want a strong relationship with India. We will try to resolve the misunderstandings and past differences.

"We have to talk as that will be pragmatic diplomacy to resolve the issues. Even after such a major political upheaval in Bangladesh, India has not started any dialogue with us,” he said.

“The BNP government would never allow anti-India forces to gain ground in the country,” he said.

BNP against anti-India forces

“We can assure India that BNP will never allow any anti-India forces or security threats to gain ground in the country.”

He said India was yet to reach out to the BJP while China, the US, the UK, and Pakistan have already done so.

Alamgir asserted that the safety of minorities in Bangladesh was an "internal matter".

BNP on Hindus in Bangladesh

According to him, the reports of attacks on Hindus were not accurate as most incidents were politically motivated rather than communal.

“We have no issues with bilateral treaties and agreements with India done during the Awami League regime which are in the interest of Bangladesh,” he said.

“But there are some questionable bilateral treaties and agreements that are not in the interest of Bangladesh and need to be re-looked and reviewed.”

Fresh elections

Listing out bilateral projects that need to be re-examined, Alamgir said the Adani electricity deal topped the list.

Alamgir hoped that fresh elections would be held in Bangladesh within a year.

“We hope the reforms undertaken by the interim government in the election commission, judiciary, bureaucracy, and police will be completed in a year, and then fresh elections can be held,” he said.