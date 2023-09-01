INDIA meet in Mumbai: AAP demands seat-sharing discussion for all states

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (August 31) said his party demanded that seat-sharing across the country be discussed at the meeting of the Opposition's INDIA alliance in Mumbai.

When asked what transpired at the informal meeting of the alliance leaders in the evening, the Delhi chief minister said his party sought seat-sharing discussions for all the states.

"The meeting was good," he said.

A formal meeting will be taking place on Friday.

Meanwhile, when asked if seat-sharing was discussed, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "It will be discussed soon."