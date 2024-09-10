India may sign MQ-9B Predator drones deal by Oct 31; 10 salient features

India is likely to sign the deal for the acquisition of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones from the US-based General Atomics by October 31, 2024 on a government-to-government basis.

With the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) clearing the deal on July 30, and the Cost Negotiation Committee (CNC) reportedly finalising the acquisition price of USD 3.1 billion, India’s Defence Ministry is all set to approach the Finance Ministry for expenditure approval before getting the final go ahead from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), according to a report in the Hindustan Times.

If the deal is not signed before October 31 this year, the manufacturer may reportedly revise the price.

Here are 10 facts about this deal that have a lot of importance for the Indian armed forces:

1. India is purchasing 31 MQ-9B drones with air-to-surface missiles and laser-guided bombs. Of the 31 drones, 15 will be used by the Indian Navy, and eight each will be with the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

2. The armed drones will enable the Navy to ensure maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region. The Army and Air Force will be able to project power thousands of kilometres from Indian borders, and will be able to carry out tailored strike missions when required.

3. Only the United States has access to these drones presently. China has been trying to acquire them, without success. The US has used the Predator drone for precision bombing and for taking out high-value targets in the wars in the Middle East and Afghanistan.

4. Armed drones have been used in the Ukraine and Gaza conflicts, and extremist groups like the Houthis and Hezbollah possess them. China has CH-4 weaponised UAVs and have also supplied them to Pakistan.

5. The Predator drones are superior to other armed drones because of their high-altitude and long-endurance capabilities, and have a proven record. These drones can operate at over 40,000 feet, giving the Indian military surveillance capacity in the high-altitude Himalayan areas. They have a maximum endurance of 40 hours.

6. The MQ-9B drones come with advanced features like automatic take-off and landing, encrypted communication links, anti-spoofing GPS, and detect-and-avoid system.

7. The acquisition of these drones will give India a strategic edge over its enemies since it will be able to carry out long-range surveillance and precision strikes without putting its manned aircraft and pilots at risk.

8. India’s procurement of the Predator drones will involve some transfer of technology that will help the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) which is developing Tapas, a drone in the MALE category. It will also create opportunities for Inida’s defence sector.

9. India could become a hub for the manufacture of drones.

10. Completing this deal will boost India’s defence cooperation with the United States and also strengthen India’s role in the Quad grouping of the US, Japan, Australia, and India.