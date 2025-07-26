India, Maldives pledge to deepen ties as PM Modi meets top leaders in Male

India is committed to strengthening its partnership with Maldives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday (July 26), following meetings with key Maldivian leaders, including Vice-President Uz. Hussain Mohamed Latheef in Male.

Modi is currently on a two-day official visit to the island nation.

Also read: PM Modi announces $565 mn line of credit for Maldives

Bilateral ties

In his discussion with the Maldivian Vice-President, Modi touched upon the core pillars of India-Maldives relations.

“Our nations continue to work closely in sectors like infrastructure, technology, climate change, energy and more. This is greatly beneficial to our people. We look forward to deepening this partnership in the years to come,” Modi posted on X.

Had a very good meeting with Vice President Uz. Hussain Mohamed Latheef. Our discussion touched upon key pillars of the India-Maldives friendship. Our nations continue to work closely in sectors like infrastructure, technology, climate change, energy and more. This is greatly… pic.twitter.com/QR60E7wLJ2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2025

He also held talks with Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Speaker of the People’s Majlis (the Maldivian Parliament).

Met Mr. Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Speaker of the People’s Majlis. Talked about the deep-rooted India-Maldives friendship, including the close relationship between our respective Parliaments. The formation of the India-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group in the 20th Majlis is a… pic.twitter.com/PL70H0vEdx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2025

“Talked about the deep-rooted India-Maldives friendship, including the close relationship between our respective Parliaments,” Modi said.

Also read: PM Modi arrives in Maldives for two-day visit

Modi meets Nasheed

Welcoming the establishment of the India-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group in the 20th Majlis, he reiterated India’s commitment to supporting capacity-building efforts in the Maldives.

“India remains committed to supporting capacity building in the Maldives,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also met with former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed, who served as the President from November 11, 2008, to February 7, 2012.

Met the former President of Maldives, Mr. Mohamed Nasheed. He has always been a strong advocate of deeper India-Maldives friendship. Spoke about how the Maldives will always be a valued pillar of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Mahasagar vision. India will keep supporting… pic.twitter.com/4N33p4qn9l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2025

“He (Nasheed) has always been a strong advocate of a deeper India-Maldives friendship. Spoke about how the Maldives will always be a valued pillar of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Mahasagar vision,” Modi said.

Also Read: Modi’s UK-Maldives visit: Political, economic aims beyond mere optics

Ties back on track

Reaffirming India’s support, Modi assured that India would continue to assist the Maldives through capacity building and developmental cooperation.

On Friday (July 25), Modi held wide-ranging talks with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and announced a Rs 4,850 crore line of credit to support the country’s development.

Muizzu expressed gratitude to the Indian government for its continued support and steadfast friendship.