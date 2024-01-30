India, Israel talk security issues; Israel thanks India for ‘friendship and support’

Israel on Monday (January 29) expressed its gratitude towards India for its “friendship and support” and discussed regional security threats, including the security of shipping and regional projects which connect India with the Middle East. “Had a good conversation today with Indian foreign minister @DrSJaishankar in which I expressed my gratitude for his friendship and support of Israel”, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. “We discussed regional security threats including security of shipping and regional projects which connect India with the Middle East,” Katz said in the post.

Had a good conversation today with Indian foreign minister @DrSJaishankar in which I expressed my gratitude for his friendship and support of Israel. We discussed regional security threats including security of shipping and regional projects which connect India with the Middle… pic.twitter.com/9A8CmUiGFj — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) January 29, 2024

Gaza part of talks It is understood that the two ministers deliberated on the situation in Gaza, as well as security concerns arising out of Houthi militants targeting various commercial cargo vessels in the Red Sea. “Good to talk to Israeli FM @Israel_katz. Discussed the ongoing situation in West Asia. Spoke about India’s views, assessments and interests in that regard. Agreed to stay in touch,” Jaishankar said in a post on X. Freedom of navigation in international waters has been a major concern in the region with Iran-backed Houthis disrupting shipping lines, causing major economic concerns raising prices of essential items and also threatening regional peace.

Good to talk to Israeli FM @Israel_katz. Discussed the ongoing situation in West Asia. Spoke about India’s views, assessments and interests in that regard. Agreed to stay in touch. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 29, 2024