India is reliable, trusted partner of Bhutan: Bhutanese PM Tobgay

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay has conveyed to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi his deep appreciation for India's role as a reliable, trusted and valued partner in Bhutan's developmental priorities.

Tobgay, who is on a five-day visit to India, held talks with Modi on Thursday (March 15) evening.

Modi is slated to visit Bhutan next week.

An official readout issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, the two leaders in their talks reviewed progress in bilateral ties in various areas, including infrastructure development, connectivity, energy, hydropower cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and development cooperation.

“They (Modi and Tobgay) reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the special and unique India-Bhutan friendship,” the MEA said.

“The Prime Minister of Bhutan conveyed his deep appreciation for India’s role as a reliable, trusted and valued partner in Bhutan's developmental priorities,” it said.

The MEA said on behalf of the Bhutanese King, Tobgay extended an invitation to Modi to visit Bhutan next week.

"The prime minister accepted the invitation," it said.

(With inputs from agencies)