India hasn't received anything worthy for probe agencies to pursue: Jaishankar on Nijjar case

The foreign minister’s remarks came after Canadian investigators made fourth arrest in connection with the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

After Canadian investigators made fourth arrest in connection with the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday (May 13) said India has never received anything which is specific and worthy of being pursued by its probe agencies.

Jaishankar said New Delhi is open to an investigation if Ottawa has any evidence or information related to any violence which is relevant to be investigated in India.

"We have never received anything which is specific and worthy of being pursued by our investigative agencies and I am not aware that anything has changed in the last few days in that regard," the minister said in response to a question during a press conference in Mumbai.

As a consular practice, it is informed to the government or the embassy of the country of origin when arrests of foreign nationals are made, Jaishankar said.

Nijjar, 45, was killed outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023.

A fourth Indian national has been arrested by Canadian authorities in connection with the killing of Nijjar, a week after police arrested three Indians linked with the high-profile case that has severely strained India's relations with Canada.

Amandeep Singh, 22, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, and Abbotsford areas of Canada, has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to Canadian officials.

