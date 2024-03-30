‘India has a robust judiciary': VP Dhankhar’s response to comments from Germany, US, UN

After Germany, the US, and the UN asked India to ensure a “fair, transparent, and timely legal process” for the jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, India’s Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday (March 29) said that India is a unique democracy and it does not need lessons from anyone on the rule of law.

Speaking at the 70th Founders’ Day celebrations of the Indian Institute of Public Administration in New Delhi, Dhankhar said, “India is a democracy with a robust judicial system. This can’t be compromised by any individual or group. India does not need lessons from anyone on rule of law.”

He said the Indian judicial system is robust, independent, and pro-people and asked what justification there was for a person or institution or an organization to take to the streets when the law is set in motion. He was probably referring to the mega rally that is being planned by the INDIA alliance at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday (March 31) against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. The rally is expected to be attended by several leaders of the INDIA bloc.

The comments by Germany, the US, and the UN were made after the arrest of the sitting chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and the freezing of the Congress party’s bank accounts just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.