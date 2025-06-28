India grateful to Narasimha Rao for effective leadership in crucial phase: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (June 28) paid tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, saying India is grateful to him for his "effective leadership" during a crucial phase of its development trajectory.

His intellect, wisdom and scholarly nature are also widely admired, PM Modi said on X.

Rao's premiership during 1991-96 is considered the most defining period in the country's economic journey as, with India facing a serious balance of payment crisis, he unshackled the state control on economy and opened it to private players. This paved the way for a long era of growth better than what was seen in the past.

He was given the country's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, posthumously by the Modi government last year.

