India-France joint statement: Modi, Macron call for deeper ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday (February 12) called for enhancing trade and investment ties between the two countries and committed to further deepening their engagement in Indo-Pacific and various global forums and initiatives.

Also read: Modi, Macron jointly inaugurate India's new consulate in Marseille

After their wide-ranging talks, the two leaders also underlined their commitment to concrete actions to ensure that the global AI sector can drive beneficial social, economic, environmental outcomes in the public interest.

What India-France joint statement said

A joint statement issued after the meeting in Marseille by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said that the talks covered a full spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as key global and regional issues.

Also read: Paris AI Summit: Political cold wars and the big fight for AI pie

“Acknowledging the paramount importance of advancing scientific knowledge, research and innovation, and recalling the long and enduring engagement between India and France in those areas, President Macron and Prime Minister Modi announced the grand inauguration of the India-France Year of Innovation in New Delhi in March 2026 by launching its Logo,” the joint statement said.

"President Macron and Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed their shared vision for bilateral cooperation and international partnership, outlined in the Joint Statement issued following President Macron’s State Visit to India in January 2024 and in the Horizon 2047 Roadmap published during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to France in July 2023 as the Chief Guest of the Bastille Day Celebrations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership. They commended the progress achieved in their bilateral cooperation and committed to accelerating it further across its three pillars," it added.

Call for reform in UNSC

The two leaders stressed an urgent need for reform in the United Nations Security Council and agreed to coordinate closely on various global issues, including the UNSC matters.

Macron reiterated France's firm support for India's permanent membership of the UNSC.

The two leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to India-France Strategic Partnership, while noting that it has steadily evolved into a multifaceted relationship over the past 25 years.

Earlier on Wednesday, Modi and Macron jointly inaugurated Indian Consulate in Marseille.