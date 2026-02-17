India, France deepen 'strategic global partnership'

New Delhi/Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) India and France on Tuesday elevated their ties to a "special global strategic partnership" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron vowing to significantly ramp up bilateral cooperation in areas of defence, trade and technology in the face of increasing geopolitical upheavals.

The two leaders also virtually inaugurated an assembly line in Karnataka's Vemagal to build Airbus H125 helicopters.

Modi hosted Macron for wide-ranging talks in Mumbai, hours after the French leader landed in the city on a three-day India visit.

"India and France share a very special relationship. France is one of India's oldest strategic partners. And together with President Macron, we have given this strategic partnership unprecedented depth and energy," the prime minister said in his media statement.

"On the basis of this same trust and shared vision, today we are establishing our relationship as a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership," he said.

Modi also made a reference to the H-125 helicopter assembly line.

"We take pride in the fact that, together, India and France will manufacture in India the world's only helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest and export it to the entire world," he said.

"The year 2026 is a turning point in the relations between India and Europe. Just a few days ago, we signed the largest and most ambitious Free Trade Agreement in India's history with the European Union," he said.

The prime minister described India-France relationship as a force for global stability.

"The world is passing through a phase of uncertainty today. In such an environment, the India-France partnership is a force for global stability," he said.

In his remarks, Macron said India is one of France's most trusted partners.

"From Rafale jets to submarines, we are expanding defence cooperation," he said.

"Both our countries firmly believe in rule of law, and it has been demonstrated in past few years," he noted.

Macron said India and France will continue to cooperate to combat terrorism. PTI

