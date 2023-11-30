India expects clear roadmap on climate finance at COP-28

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) India expects a clear roadmap on climate finance to be agreed at the ongoing COP-28 in Dubai, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Thursday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Gulf city.

Modi is leaving for Dubai this evening to attend the World Climate Action Summit and, participate in three other high-level side events.

India's approach to climate action is deeply rooted to its civilisational ethos and is reflected in our ambitious national policies, Kwatra said Modi is scheduled to return from Dubai on Friday evening. PTI MPB DV DV

