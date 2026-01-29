India on ‘reform express’, India–EU trade deal a symbol of hope: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (January 29) said the proposed India–EU free trade agreement signals a bright future for the country and will open up free markets for Indian businesses. He said the agreement reflects the aspirations of the youth and will strengthen Atmanirbhar Bharat by boosting growth, employment and global partnerships.

Addressing the media at Parliament House ahead of the Budget Session, Modi also praised President Droupadi Murmu’s address and said India remains on a “reform express,” with the government continuing structural reforms to enhance growth and global competitiveness. The prime minister said the government’s focus is on “Reform, Perform and Transform – India on a Reform Express,” aiming to move India from long-term problems toward long-term solutions. He added that this approach is fostering a sense of predictability and sustainability for the country on the global stage.

PM Modi urged manufacturers to seize the opportunities presented by the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. “FTA with EU is for an ambitious India. I urge manufacturers to benefit from new markets opening for them,” he said, adding that “a new market has opened up. Offer quality products to all 27 EU member nations.”

He said that a quarter of the 21st century has passed and the country is now entering the next phase, which will be crucial for achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. He said the first Budget of this new quarter of the century is set to be presented, calling it an important moment in India’s journey.

Modi also noted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in Parliament for the ninth consecutive time, making her the first woman finance minister in the country to do so, a milestone he described as a proud moment in parliamentary history.