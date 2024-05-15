India ‘deeply saddened’ by ex-soldier’s death in Gaza; efforts on to bring body home

India is “deeply saddened” by the death of Colonel (Retd) Waibhav Anil Kale, the Indian national who was working with the United Nations (UN) in Gaza, the government has said in a statement.

Kale was killed after the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack in Gaza’s Rafah region on Monday (May 13).

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York, as well as its mission in Tel Aviv and Ramallah, are extending all assistance to repatriate the mortal remains of Kale to India.

MEA statement

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd), Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS), in Gaza on May 13,” the MEA said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones,” it said. “Our Permanent Mission to the UN in New York and our Missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are extending all assistance in the repatriation of mortal remains to India and continue to be in touch with relevant authorities regarding the investigation into the incident,” the MEA said in a statement.

