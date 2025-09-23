India ‘critical to US’, says Rubio after Jaishankar meet amid H-1B row

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met in New York on Monday (September 22) in an effort to stabilise a strained partnership, just days after President Donald Trump announced a USD 100,000 fee on new H-1B visas, a move that jolted India’s technology industry.



Also read | Trump’s H-1B shocker: Can Indian IT sector weather the storm? | Capital Beat

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, marked their first in-person engagement since US tariffs on Indian goods reignited trade tensions earlier this summer. Both leaders exchanged warm greeting, as Washington and New Delhi sought to signal continuity in ties despite growing economic frictions.

Met with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar at UNGA. We discussed key areas of our bilateral relationship, including trade, energy, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals and more to generate prosperity for India and the United States. pic.twitter.com/5dZJAd85Za — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) September 22, 2025

“India is a relationship of critical importance to the United States,” Rubio said, according to a State Department readout. He praised New Delhi’s engagement on trade, defence, energy, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals, and pledged to “continue working together to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including through the Quad.”

India for sustained dialogue

Jaishankar said their discussion covered a wide range of bilateral and international issues of “current concern”.

“Good to meet @SecRubio this morning in New York. Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern. Agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas. We will remain in touch,” Jaishankar said on social media.

They had last met in July in Washington DC for the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Their meeting takes place on the same day India and the US will hold discussions to achieve an early conclusion of a trade agreement.

Goyal in US for trade talks

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal is also in the US for trade talks. “The delegation plans to take forward the discussions with a view to achieving early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry had said in a statement.



Also read | A $100,000 visa fee and a failed friendship: India’s H-1B reckoning

The statement added that during the last visit of officials from the office of the US Trade Representative to India on September 16, positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal, and it was decided to intensify efforts in this regard.

Jaishankar, who arrived in New York on Sunday for the high-level UNGA week, will hold a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the session and will deliver the national statement at the General Debate on September 27 from the iconic green UNGA podium.

(With agency inputs)