India confidently projecting non-violence as solution to global problems: Modi

India is today confidently projecting the mantras of truth and non-violence as a solution to global problems, and the new generation believes that self-pride is its identity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an event on Sunday (April 21).

Addressing the 2,550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav in Delhi, Modi said his government emphasised the promotion of heritage as well as material development when it came to power in 2014. In a swipe at the previous UPA dispensation, he claimed the country was “engulfed in despair” at that time.

Road to peace

Modi cited his government’s promotion of Indian heritage such as yoga and Ayurveda. India’s growing strength and foreign policy are cited as the reasons for the world to expect the road to peace from it, but India’s cultural image has played a big role as well, Modi said.

At a time of global conflicts, the teachings of the tirthankars (revered Jain spiritual gurus) are more relevant, he said.

The prime minister also said “Bhagwan Mahavir’s message of peace, compassion and brotherhood are a source of great inspiration for everyone”.

Festival of democracy

Referring to the Lok Sabha polls, the prime minister said a big festival of democracy is happening “and the country believes from here a new journey into future will also begin”.

He also suggested to the audience that they should exercise their franchise early in the day and added in a lighter vein that saints have links to the lotus, a flower that is often used in holy events and is also the BJP’s poll symbol.

Amrit Kaal

Modi said the Mahotsav was a rare occasion and was happening at the beginning of “Amrit Kaal”, and added that the country was working to make the centenary year of freedom a “golden centenary”.

The idea of “Amrit Kaal” is not merely a resolve but India’s spiritual inspiration, he asserted.

India is not only the oldest living civilisation but a safe shelter for humanity too, he said.

