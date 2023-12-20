'India committed to rule of law': Modi on US charges of plot to kill Khalistani leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened up publicly for the first time on allegations that Indian agents tried to kill a Khalistani leader in the US, saying New Delhi was committed to the rule of law.

In an interview with Financial Times, Modi said that the charges would not derail bilateral relations between India and the US.

"If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law," the British daily quoted the prime minister as saying.

“If someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it,” he added.

US federal prosecutors have charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta of working with an Indian government employee in a foiled plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is an American and Canadian citizen.

Gupta is now detained in the Czech Republic and awaits extradition to the US.

Extremists abroad

Modi said India had always been extremely concerned about "certain extremist" groups based overseas.

"These elements, under the guise of freedom of expression, have engaged in intimidation and incited violence.”

According to Modi, the allegations regarding Pannun, who has been declared a terrorist by India, would not affect India-US ties.

“There is strong bipartisan support for the strengthening of this relationship, which is a clear indicator of a mature and stable partnership,” he said.

“I don’t think it is appropriate to link a few incidents with diplomatic relations between the two countries.”

India has announced an investigation into the American allegations and said that follow-up action will be taken based on its findings.