India and China hardest hit by Trump's stricter US visa policies: Report

India and China have been the most affected countries under the Trump administration's tightened immigration policy, with the US issuing around 250,000 fewer visas between January and August 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, according to a new report.

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State Department data released in early March shows that permanent resident and temporary visas, covering students, workers, and family members of US citizens and legal residents, fell by 11 per cent year-on-year across the first eight months of 2025. That figure does not include tourist visas, which also declined over the same period, the Washington Post reported.

Student visas see steep decline

Visas issued to Indian and Chinese nationals fell by approximately 84,000 compared with the same period in 2024, largely driven by a sharp reduction in international students and skilled workers from both countries.

The drop in student visas was particularly significant. Between January and August 2024, the US issued more than 344,000 student visas. Over the same period in 2025, that figure fell to just over 238,000, a decline of more than 100,000.

Family, spouse visa also affected

Family preference visas, which cover adult children and siblings of US citizens, dropped by more than 27 per cent, a fall of over 44,000. Visas issued to fiancés and spouses nearly halved, declining from 37,229 in the first eight months of 2024 to 18,894 in the same period in 2025. Visas for sea and airline workers fell by 30,876, while those for cultural exchange visitors declined by 29,594.

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Business and tourism visas also fell, dropping by around 3.4 per cent year-on-year — a reduction of nearly 200,000 visas during the eight-month period.

White House defends

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said the administration's decisions reflect President Trump's mandate to prioritise American citizens.

In a separate statement to the Washington Post, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said a visa is a privilege, not a right, and argued the administration would not compromise public safety through unchecked migration. He said, “A visa is a privilege, not a right. Unlike the Biden administration, President Trump is not willing to compromise the safety of American citizens to allow mass migration of unvetted foreign nationals into our country.”

(With agency inputs)