India, China agree to resolve border issues in eastern Ladakh

India and China on Thursday (July 4) pledged to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the persisting border issues in eastern Ladakh.

Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi took the decision at a meeting in the Kazakh capital Astana on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Bilateral relations

Jaishankar told Wang that respecting the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and ensuring peace and tranquillity on the border areas was essential to forger better relations.

Jaishankar reaffirmed India's view that the ties between the two countries must be based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity.

The border row in eastern Ladakh entered its fifth year in May.

Border row

"Discussed early resolution of remaining issues in border areas. Agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to that end," the Indian minister said on X.

India maintains that relations with China cannot be normal unless there was peace all along the border, over which the two countries went to war first in 1962.