India, Canada begin reset in ties as NSAs hold talks in Delhi

India and Canada have agreed to start a new chapter in bilateral ties by adopting a collaborative approach that includes working closely to combat terrorism and transnational crimes, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday (September 20). The bilateral ties between India and Canada nosedived after then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in 2023 that India had a role to play in the killing of a Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

NSA Doval hold talks with Canadian counterpart

MEA made the announcement following meeting between National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin in Delhi on Thursday. The talks aimed at repairing the bilateral ties that came under severe train during Justin Trudeau’s tenure as Prime Minister.

"The two sides agreed to work closely on the way forward and adopt a collaborative approach towards a new chapter in bilateral relations," stated the MEA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the margins of the G7 summit at Kananaskis in Canada in June, and both leaders agreed to pursue "constructive" steps to restore stability in India-Canada ties.

It was also an opportunity to follow up on the discussions between Prime Minister Modi and his Canadian counterpart Carney, the MEA said on Doval-Drouin talks.

‘Momentum for rebuilding trust’

"Both sides acknowledged the clear momentum for rebuilding trust and expanding cooperation at the highest levels of political leadership," it added.

Describing the discussions between the NSAs of the two countries as “productive”, the MEA stated that the talks covered crucial bilateral issues such as counter terrorism, combating transnational organised crime and intelligence exchanges.

"They agreed to strengthen security cooperation and further reinforce existing mechanisms of engagement," the MEA said in a statement.

"The two NSAs also deliberated on the priority areas for future cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global developments."

Thaw in diplomatic relations

The talks between the two NSAs came three weeks after India and Canada appointed envoys to each other's capitals,” it added.

Last October, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

However, with the victory of Liberal Party leader Carney in the parliamentary election in April, it kick-started the process of resetting India-Canada ties.

