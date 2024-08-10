INDIA bloc will fight for the poor and win, says Rahul in birthday message to Soren

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday greeted Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on his birthday and vowed that the INDIA bloc will fight for the rights of the poor, the deprived and tribals of the country and win.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also greeted Soren on his birthday.

"We wish him a long life and good health. INDIA bloc is fighting together for social justice, economic empowerment and inclusive development in the country," he said in a post on X.

Soren, who is also the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), turned 49 on Saturday.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren ji on his birthday." "In the fight for the rights of the poor, the deprived and the tribals of the country, and against every injustice done to them, INDIA will fight strongly and together we will win," Gandhi said.

Assembly elections and Jharkhand are slated to take place later this year.

The JMM and the Congress are part of the ruling alliance in the state and hope to repeat the coalition government by overcoming the challenge from the BJP-led opposition in Jharkhand.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also greeted Soren on his birthday.

"Hearty birthday wishes to the strong voice of tribals and deprived sections and Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shri Hemant Soren ji. I wish him good health, success and long life," she said in a post in Hindi on X. PTI

