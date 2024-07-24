Post-Budget LIVE: INDIA protests against ‘discrimination’, FM calls it ‘outrageous’

INDIA bloc parties, led by the Congress, staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (July 24) in protest against all states except two being “ignored” in the Budget, an allegation termed “outrageous” by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who said all the states never found a mention in any of the previous Budgets, including those presented by the Congress.

The Opposition MPs staged a protest in Parliament premises over the alleged discrimination against Opposition-ruled states. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were among those who participated in the protest. Besides Kharge, Sonia and Rahul, several MPs of the Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party, DMK and the Left joined the protest held on the steps leading up to the Makar Dwar of Parliament.

Protesting against the Budget, Kharge said, "This Budget is anti-people, no one has got justice. They have talked about special package but special status has not been given. This is a deceptive Budget and injustice to the people."

The MPs raised placards such as 'We want India budget not NDA budget' and 'NDA betrays India in Budget'.

"Yesterday, through the Budget, the government of India violated all the principles to keep the federal system," Congress general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal, said. "The aim of the budget was to protect the government. Giving so many sops to just two states. We are not against giving funds to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar but other states should also get justice. That is why we are agitating today. Even the people are agitated with this," he said.

SP MP Jaya Bachchan slammed the budget, saying youth have been given false promises.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said his state Uttar Pradesh has been discriminated against. They snatched away jobs and are now talking of apprenticeships, he said.

The decision to protest was taken at a meeting of floor leaders of INDIA bloc parties at the Congress president's residence on Tuesday evening. Congress chief ministers will also boycott the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for July 27 in protest against the alleged discrimination.

(With agency inputs)



