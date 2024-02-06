INDIA bloc leaders likely to join LDF protest in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Leaders from the INDIA bloc are likely to join the protest by Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on February 8 on the Centre's alleged neglect of the state, according to the LDF.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam said that all "secular" parties and leaders have been invited to join the protest. "Many of them have responded," he said.

At a press conference here, Viswam said DMK, NCP, and RJD are among the parties likely to join the protest which will be attended by Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan, MPs, MLAs and others from the state.

However, the Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala has declined an invite to join the protest.

In a letter, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M K Stalin on Tuesday extended support to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for "preserving fiscal federalism".

Vijayan thanked Stalin for extending solidarity to Kerala's protest against the Centre’s "discrimination towards states' functioning and fiscal autonomy".

"We are raising the voice of Kerala to get the rightful share. When national resources are being shared, every state has the right to get their due share in the federal structure," Viswam said.

"Different parties may rule in the state and at the Centre, that has been the practice, but under the BJP rule, they want their political whims and fancies to decide development in all states... We support cooperative federalism," he said.

In a statement issued here, LDF leaders said Kerala has suffered a major loss due to the central government's decisions.

"The central government reduced the borrowing limit of the state with retrospective effect from 2021-22, overstepping even the approved recommendations of the Finance Commission," it said.

They said the state has suffered a cumulative loss of Rs 1,07,513.09 crores over the fiscal period 2016-23 due to the inclusion of net accrual in the public account in the open market borrowing limit.

"The Kerala Cabinet has decided to take to the streets of Delhi along with MPs and MLAs in protest. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has invited the non-NDA CMs to join this novel democratic protest for the rights of all states in India's federal structure," they said.

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress in Karnataka led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also announced a protest in New Delhi on Wednesday, February 7, alleging "injustice" to the state in tax devolution and grants-in-aid over the past few years. PTI

