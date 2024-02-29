India blasts Pakistan after it rakes up Kashmir at UNHCR session

India has blasted Pakistan for raking up Kashmir at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHCR) meeting, saying a country with a pathetic rights records cannot interfere in other countries’ internal affairs.



Exercising the right to reply, India’s first secretary Anupama Singh said Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh were an integral part of India and India decried the “false allegations” against New Delhi.

The Indian representative spoke after Pakistan, at the 55th regular session of the UNHCR, alleged human rights abuses in Kashmir.



"With regard to the extensive references to India made by Pakistan, we note that it is deeply unfortunate for the Council's platform to have once again been misused to make patently false accusations against India," Singh said.

The Indian diplomat highlighted the irony in Pakistan's stand, calling Islamabad’s human rights record "truly abysmal".



She said that the Christian community had been persecuted in Pakistan’s Jaranwala city in August 2023, with 19 churches destroyed and 89 Christian houses burnt down.

"A country that has institutionalised the systemic persecution of its own minorities and has a truly abysmal human rights record, commenting on India, which is demonstrably making great strides in achieving economic progress and social justice, is not merely ironical but perverse," she said.

Singh also referred to Pakistan's support for UN-sanctioned terrorists and accused the country of sponsoring terrorism globally.



India, she said, cannot pay further attention to a country “soaked in the red of bloodshed from terrorism, debt-riddled national balance sheets, and the shame its people feel for their government's failure to serve their interests”.