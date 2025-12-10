India made ‘best ever’ trade offer to US, says Jamieson Greer

India has made the “best offer” to the US it has ever received during the ongoing trade talks between the two countries, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has said.

Greer, speaking at Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Tuesday (December 10), also said that the US trade representatives were working through sensitive agricultural barriers.

India ‘viable alternative market’: Greer

Although, he admitted that “there is resistance in India… to certain row crops,” but claimed that New Delhi’s latest proposals during the India-US trade talks has resulted in an unusual opening. “They've been quite forward-leaning,” he told Senators, reported IANS.

Elaborating further, Greer said that India was now “a viable alternative market” for US commodities at a time when American producers are facing fluctuating demand from China. “We have to find a way to manage that trade,” said Greer. He also said that although India offers a promising market, it has remained traditionally difficult to crack.

Expressing concern over shrinking options for Kansas farmers, Committee Chair Jerry Moran urged Greer to explore alternative export markets to reduce dependence on China.’

On zero-tariff commitments for aircraft parts

A for the future of zero-tariff commitments for civil aviation parts under the 1979 Aircraft Agreement, Greer said discussions with India were “fairly far advanced,” adding: “We can certainly talk about extending treatment to those countries… if they're willing to play ball and come to the table and give the United States the market access it should have.”

During the hearing, several senators highlighted growing pressure on American farmers as they navigate unpredictable tariffs and inconsistent Chinese purchasing patterns.

Greer maintained that the administration’s emphasis on reciprocal agreements was opening doors for US producers, arguing that Washington was “breaking the mold of conventional wisdom” by securing partner commitments on tariff reductions, regulatory hurdles and FDA approvals for pharmaceuticals.

Greer repeatedly underscored the administration’s belief that firm negotiation tactics, including the use of tariffs, are central to ensuring compliance and expanding access for American goods. “They respond to enforcement,” he told lawmakers. “That's how we're able to generate compliance and market opening.”

The backdrop

Trade between India and the United States has grown substantially in recent years, with both sides working through issues related to agriculture, digital services, aviation, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals.

India remains one of the fastest-expanding destinations for U.S. exports, though officials note that agricultural products still encounter entrenched tariff and sanitary barriers.

Discussions have moved more quickly following the launch of the US-India Strategic Trade Dialogue and related Indo-Pacific frameworks, as both countries pursue supply-chain diversification and seek stronger commercial ties amid broader geopolitical shifts.