MEA summons Bangladesh envoy over Dhaka’s charge of fences at border

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday (January 13) summoned Nural Islam, the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India to discuss the dispute along the India-Bangladesh border.

The summons came a day after Bangladesh’s foreign ministry summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to discuss Dhaka’s allegation that India was trying to construct fences at five locations along the 1,156 km Indo-Bangla border, in violation of a bilateral agreement.

Indian envoy summoned

Verma who entered the ministry at around 3 pm on Sunday, had a meeting with Bangladesh’s foreign secretary Jashim Uddin for around 45 minutes, reports said.

"I just met foreign secretary to discuss India's commitment to ensuring a crime-free border, effectively addressing challenges of smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking," Verma told the media after the meeting.

“We have an understanding with regard to fencing the border for security. BSF and BGB (Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh) have been in communication in this regard. We expect that understandings will be implemented and there will be cooperative approach to combatting crime," he added.

What has Dhaka alleged?

Dhaka claims India is trying to construct fences at five locations along the Indo-Bangla border in violation of a bilateral agreement.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Bangladesh’s foreign secretary "stressed that such activities particularly the unauthorised attempt to construct barbed wire fencing and the related operational actions by BSF, have caused tensions and disturbances along the border."

He said the “construction of barbed wire fences without proper authorisation undermines the spirit of cooperation and friendly relations between the two neighbouring countries” and hope that “the upcoming BGB-BSF DG Level Talks would be able to discuss the matter at length."

Referring to the recent killing of a Bangladesh citizen at Sunamganj by BSF, the foreign secretary expressed deep concern and disappointment over such repetition of border killings, the statement said.

He "strongly resented these acts of killing and called for urgent action by the Indian authorities to stop recurrence of such incidents and conduct enquiries into all these border killings and take actions against those responsible," the statement said.

Stress on dialogue

Jashim Uddin called upon the Indian government to "advise all concerned authorities in India to refrain from any provocative actions that could escalate tensions along the shared border".

He also said that Bangladesh believes that "such issues should be resolved through constructive dialogue, in accordance with existing bilateral agreements, and in a way that upholds peace and tranquility along the border."

Earlier on Sunday day, Bangladesh’s Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retired) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that India halted construction of barbed wire fencing along the border due to the strong opposition from the Border Guard Bangladesh and locals.

Addressing a media briefing, Chowdhury said that due to some unequal agreements signed during the previous government's tenure, “several issues have arisen along the Bangladesh-India border”.

‘India has fenced 3,271 km of border’

The adviser said India has already fenced 3,271 km of the 4,156-km-long border with Bangladesh, leaving approximately 885 kilometres unfenced.

He accused the previous government led by deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina of granting India unequal opportunities, which led to disputes over barbed wire fencing at 160 locations between 2010 and 2023.

Even though India maintains a stable relationship with its neighbour, it has come under strain after the ouster of former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina and India’s move to grant her refuge.

(With inputs from agencies)