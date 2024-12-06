India on alert as Bangladesh deploys Turkey-made drones on border: Report

India has decided to take counter-measures after Bangladesh reportedly deployed Turkey-made drones near the border with West Bengal.

Media reports say that the Indian government is also monitoring an apparent increase in activities by anti-India Islamist forces in the winding border region.

India Today quoted unidentified sources as saying that Indian Army was verifying reports on the deployment of Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) close to the border with India.

Six drones activated

These drones were said to be operated by the Bangladesh' Army for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Also Read: Dhaka using communal, anti-India card by arresting Hindu leader

According to Defence Technology of Bangladesh, six of the 12 drones have been operationalised.

The developments follow a dramatic spurt in anti-India feelings in Bangladesh since the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her flight to India on August 5.

Terrorist groups active?

India Today said that intelligence inputs suggested that extremist elements, suppressed during Hasina's tenure, were regaining a foothold in regions close to the Indian border.

The terror groups and smuggling networks were exploiting the political instability in Bangladesh to infiltrate into India.

"After Hasina's ouster, the border areas have seen a surge in anti-India elements,” an intelligence officer told India Today.

India monitoring situation

“The combination of political instability and advanced UAV deployments near Indian borders requires heightened vigilance," the officer added.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will take countermeasures as necessary to ensure the safety and security of our borders," said a military official in India.