India aims to become a global power in semiconductor sector: Modi

India is looking at becoming a global power in the semiconductor sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed on Wednesday, as he laid the foundation stone of three semiconductor facilities at Rs 1.25 lakh crore.



Addressing people of Dholera in Gujarat after virtually laying the foundation stone of two facilities in Gujarat and one in Assam, Modi also attacked previous Congress governments for not doing anything on the semiconductor front.

Referring to his government's commitment to make India a semiconductor manufacturing hub, he said chip manufacturing opens the door of development with infinite possibilities.

Semiconductor Mission

"Two years ago, we declared a Semiconductor Mission and announced that we would take initiatives,” he said.

“Within a few months, we signed MoUs and today we are laying the foundation stones for three projects. India commits, India delivers and democracy delivers," he added.

The prime minister complained that India was decades behind in semiconductor manufacturing but pledged not to lose a single moment any longer.

Earlier governments

India’s semiconductor dreams were first envisioned during the 1960s, but the then governments failed to act upon them due to their lack of will, he said.

"For the first time, India dreamt of semiconductor manufacturing in the 1960s. But even after this, the then governments did not take advantage of those opportunities. The biggest reasons behind this were lack of will power, lack of effort to convert our pledge into achievement, and lack of capacity to take far-sighted decisions for the country," Modi said.

Because of this, India's dream of manufacturing semiconductors remained a dream, he alleged.

Futuristic approach

"People who were in those governments said there was no need to hurry as this is a future need. Hiding behind India's poverty, they kept ignoring all such investments of modern needs.

“They would commit corruption worth thousands of crores of rupees, but would not invest in semiconductor manufacturing," he said.

The prime minister said his government was working with forward-looking thinking and a futuristic approach.

Commercial output

“Today, we are moving ahead with the ambitions of competing with developed countries in the semiconductor sector.

"Only a few countries in the world are manufacturing semiconductors. Covid-19 has given us a lesson to have a reliable and resilient supply chain. India is eager to play a very big role in this direction."-

Modi said India has always been a space, nuclear and digital power. "In the coming time, we will begin commercial production of semiconductor products. Days are not far when India becomes a global power in this field as well," he said.

Ease of business

"The 21st century is a technology-driven century, and we cannot imagine it at all without an electronic chip. Made in India and Design in India chip will create a big capability to take India towards self-reliance.”

Modi said India will get the strategic advantage of decisions taken and policies framed by his government to encourage the ease of doing business by removing over 40,000 compliances and making FDI policies liberal in defence, insurance and telecom sectors.

India has further strengthened its position in electronic and hardware manufacturing in recent times, he said.

Chip manufacturing

"Today, India has emerged as the world's second largest mobile phone manufacturer. It is also working to encourage innovation and the artificial intelligence mission. India is not just working towards technology adoption but also towards technology advancement," Modi added.

Chip manufacturing is not just an industry, but opens the door of development that is full of infinite possibilities. The sector will not just create jobs for India, but will also develop technology advancement, Modi said.

Three facilities

He said that India has already become the world's third largest start-up ecosystem in such a short time. After this programme, the semiconductor sector will create new opportunities for our start-up systems.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone of three facilities -- semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region in Gujarat, the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test facility at Morigaon in Assam and a similar facility at Sanand in Gujarat.