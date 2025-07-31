India abstained from UN Gaza ceasefire vote due to imbalance of resolution text

India abstained from voting on June 12 on a United Nations General Assembly resolution that called for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, due to a lack of negotiations and overall imbalance of the resolution text, the Ministry of External Affairs informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday (July 31).

‘Support for two-state solution’

The information was shared by the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written reply. Elaborating further, Singh stated that India has always supported a “negotiated two-state solution" that would result in the establishment of a sovereign state of Palestine.

“India's policy towards Palestine has been longstanding. India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution, which would see the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognised borders, living side by side in peace with Israel," added Singh.

Condemned terror attacks on Israel

As for the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas, Singh said that India has “strongly condemned the terror attacks on Israel” that led to the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

"India remains concerned at the security situation and has called for a ceasefire, release of all hostages and peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," added Singh.

The MoS further stated that India has also reiterated that bringing Israel and Palestine closer contributes to creating conditions for the early resumption of direct peace negotiations. He pointed out that India has reiterated the above position in various bilateral and multilateral forums, such as the UN, BRICS, NAM and Voice of Global South.

‘Imbalance of the resolution text’

Singh stated that it was in line with the above-stated policy, India decided to abstain from voting on June 12 on a United Nations General Assembly resolution seeking an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza due to a lack of negotiations and overall imbalance of the resolution text.

"In line with the above-stated policy and taking into account the lack of negotiations and overall imbalance of the resolution text, India abstained in the vote on the recent resolution in the UNGA Emergency Special Session on 12.06.2025," added Singh.

