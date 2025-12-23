India proposes USD 450 million aid for Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (December 23) said India is proud to stand by Sri Lanka in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah and has proposed an assistance package worth USD 450 million.

Jaishankar, who is visiting Sri Lanka as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special envoy, made the announcement alongside Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.

Focus on five key areas

“Just as Sri Lanka was recovering from the economic crisis of 2022, this natural disaster has created new difficulties,” Jaishankar said, adding that Prime Minister Modi had directed immediate engagement with the Sri Lankan government to address its priorities.

"The proposed package is worth USD 450 million, including USD 350 million in concessional lines of credit and USD 100 million in grants," said Jaishankar.

"This package is being finalised, in close consultation with the government of Sri Lanka. The assistance will cover sectors worst affected by the cyclone, including rehabilitation and restoration of road, railway and bridge connectivity."

He added the grant will also help Sri Lanka in rebuilding homes that were fully or partially damaged, repairing health and education infrastructure, supporting agriculture to address potential short- and medium-term shortages, and strengthening disaster response and preparedness systems.

(With agency inputs)