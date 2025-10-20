    • The Federal
    In photos: How India celebrated Diwali 2025
    People light diyas on Diwali at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday | PTI Photo

    India celebrates Diwali with lights, fireworks, sweets, flowers, rituals, and much more; these photos from around the country capture the festive spirit

    20 Oct 2025 8:30 PM IST

    India celebrated one of its biggest festivals, Diwali or Deepavali, with lights, fireworks, sweets, flowers and more on Monday (October 20) even as the stock market shone but air quality dipped.

    Heavy rain dampened celebrations a bit in Tamil Nadu, but people celebrated nevertheless. People woke up early, wore new attire, and burst crackers to mark the Festival of Lights.

    West Bengal celebrated doubly as it was also the day of Kali Puja, with colourful lights shining brightly in every nook and corner as evening set in.

    Lakhs of devotees visited Kali temples across the state, offering pushpanjali (floral libations) to Goddess Kali amid chants of hymns by priests.

    The famous Kali temples, from Kalighat in Kolkata to Tarapith, Kankalitala, and Maa Fullara temple in Birbhum district, and Dakshineswar and Baroma temple in North 24-Parganas, saw long queues of devotees.

    In neighbouring Odisha, thousands of devotees gathered at the Jagannath Temple in Puri to perform Paya Shraddha, a ritual to honour ancestors on Diwali.

    Rituals were held outside the Singha Dwar or Lion’s Gate of the temple, with devotees lighting up Kaunria Kathis (sacred sticks).

    Chants of “bada badiya ho, andhara re asa, aloka re jao” that roughly translates to “forefathers who came in darkness go back along the lit-up path”, were heard.

    Major temples, such as Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand and the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Uttar Pradesh, were decorated with flowers and earthen lamps.

    In Varanasi, homes, ghats and other temples were also decorated with an array of lamps and lights.

    Annakoot, a ritualistic offering, made up of around 14 quintals of sweets and 56 other delicacies, was offered to Goddess Annapurna and Baba Vishwanath in the evening.

    Here are some snapshots to show you how India celebrated the Festival of Lights, Diwali, on Monday.

    Priests perform Maha Aarti at Assi Ghat in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Diwali on Monday | PTI Photo

    People release a hot-air balloon featuring an image of Goddess Kali during Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations in Kolkata on Monday | PTI Photo

    Women play dhol during the Diwali Pahat festival, in Navi Mumbai, on Monday | PTI Photo

    A vendor arranges lotus and marigold flowers at her wayside stall on Diwali in Jagdalpur, Bastar district, Chhattisgarh | PTI Photo

    A priest showers flower petals on a man during Chopda Puja, where people worship ledger books or account books in front of deities, during Diwali in Rajkot | PTI Photo

    People in traditional attires enjoy the Diwali Pahat festival in Thane | PTI Photo

    Firecrackers light up the night sky during Kali Puja and Diwali festivals, in Kolkata | PTI Photo

    Students of Cotton University , in Guwahati, Assam, light diyas around rangoli on Diwali festival | PTI Photo

    The Golden Temple illuminated with lights on Diwali and the eve of Bandi Chhor Divas, in Amritsar, Punjab | PTI Photo

