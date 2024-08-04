In new advisory, Centre flags ‘multiple vulnerabilities’ in Apple products

The Centre has issued an advisory flagging “multiple vulnerabilities” in Apple products including iPhone and iPads which could allow hackers to access sensitive information and even perform spoofing attack on the targeted system.

The advisory was issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on Friday (August 2).

“Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could allow an attacker to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, cause denial of service (DoS) and perform spoofing attacks on the targeted system,” the advisory read.

What are at risk?

The advisory cautioned that the risk was high in Apple iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 17.6, and 16.7.9., Apple macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.6, Apple macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.6.8, Apple macOS Monterey versions prior to 12.7.6, Apple watchOS versions prior to 10.6, Apple tvOS versions prior to 17.6, Apple visionOS versions prior to 1.3 and Apple Safari versions prior to 17.6.

CERT-In in its advisory also advised users to apply appropriate software updates as mentioned in the Apple Security updates. The latest versions of the abovementioned software are listed on the security update page of Apple.

May’s advisory

A similar warning was issued by CERT-in for iPhone and Apple users in May this year.

Users were asked to monitor all relevant communication form Apple on a regular basis and check all advisories in this regard. Users were also advised to exercise caution while access and browsing potentially malicious websites, links or files and to be up to date on all security updates.