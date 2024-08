Implement caste census now or you will see next PM do it: Rahul to Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (August 25) asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil the nation’s demand for a caste census immediately otherwise he would see the next PM do it.

No power can stop a nationwide caste census, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said on X in Hindi, tagging a post by the Congress on a “mood of the nation poll” by a media group which said 74% people in August said a caste census must be conducted, up from the 59% in February this year.

No power can stop it



“Modiji, if you are thinking of stopping the caste census, you are dreaming - no power can stop it now! India's order has arrived - soon 90 per cent Indians will support and demand caste census,” Rahul said on X. “Implement the order now, or you will see the next Prime Minister do this,” the Congress leader said.

His remarks came a day after he pressed the demand for a nationwide “caste census” and said 90% people of the country are sitting out of the system and the step should be taken in their interest. He had also said for the Congress, the “caste census” is the foundation and a tool for policymaking.





मोदी जी, अगर आप जाति जनगणना को रोकने के बारे में सोच रहे हैं, तो आप सपना देख रहे हैं - कोई शक्ति अब इसे रोक नहीं सकती!



हिंदुस्तान का order आ चुका है - जल्द ही 90% भारतीय जाति जनगणना का समर्थन और मांग करेंगे।



Order अभी लागू कीजिए, या आप अगले प्रधानमंत्री को ये करते देखेंगे। https://t.co/995w5NI266 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 25, 2024

Earlier, addressing the “Samvidhan Samman Sammelan” in Prayagraj, Rahul had said, “Ninety per cent people are sitting out of the system. They have skill, knowledge but no connections (with the system). That is why we have raised the demand for a caste census.”



Foundation of policymaking



Asserting that before ensuring the participation of various sections of the society, there is a need to ascertain their numbers, Rahul had said, “For the Congress, the caste census is the foundation of policymaking. It is a tool for policymaking. We cannot make policies in the reality of India without a caste census.” He had said just like the Constitution, the “caste census” is a policy framework and a guide for the Congress.



“Just like our Constitution, which is a guide in a way and it is being attacked every day, a caste census, a socio-economic survey, an institutional survey will be our second guide,” he said.

“We want the data. How many Dalits, OBC (Other Backward Classes), tribals, women, minorities, general caste people are there. We are trying to protect the Constitution through this demand for a caste census,” he added.

(With agency inputs)