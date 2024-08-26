IMD warns of intense rains in MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) A depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan has intensified into a deep depression, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday and warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the two states and Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra over the next two to three days.

At 11:30 pm on August 25, the deep depression lay centred near 70 km south-southeast of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. This system is expected to move west-southwest, affecting South Rajasthan, and Gujarat, and reaching Saurashtra, Kutch, and parts of Pakistan by August 29, the IMD said in an update issued at 2 am.

The weather department said another low-pressure area is located over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal. It is likely to intensify further and move towards Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha, and Jharkhand over the next two days.

Issuing a red alert, the IMD said heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in West Madhya Pradesh on August 26. Similar conditions are forecast for east and south Rajasthan, Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch from August 26 to 29.

Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand are also expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days.

The IMD has warned of strong winds reaching up to 50 kmph in Madhya Pradesh on August 26 and up to 60 kmph in south Rajasthan on August 26-27.

In Gujarat, nearby Pakistan, north Maharashtra, and the northeast Arabian Sea, strong winds gusting up to 55 kmph are expected on August 26, increasing to 60 kmph on August 27 and 28.

Rough to very rough sea conditions are anticipated off the coasts of Gujarat, Pakistan, and north Maharashtra until August 30. Rough seas are also expected in the North Bay of Bengal on August 26.

The IMD has advised fisherfolk to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, especially around the coasts of Gujarat, Pakistan, and Maharashtra, until August 30. Small ships and exploration and production operators have been asked to monitor weather developments and take necessary precautions.

People are advised to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and check for traffic advisories before travelling. Farmers in the affected areas should ensure proper drainage in fields and provide support to crops, according to the IMD.

The IMD has also warned of potential localized flooding, road closures, and waterlogging, particularly in urban areas. There is a risk of landslides and damage to horticultural crops due to inundation in the affected regions. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)