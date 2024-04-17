IMD sounds heatwave alert across several states in India

In its latest weather forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (April 16) issued a heatwave alert for various parts of the country, including Odisha and West Bengal in the east, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the south and Konkan, Goa and Gujarat in the West, calling the phenomenon the “second heatwave”.

According to the latest weather update across the country, the IMD has forecast heatwave conditions in Odisha and West Bengal for the next three days. “Heat Wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during 16th-20th April, 2024,” the Met Office said in its weather update.

Heatwave across regions

The heatwave conditions are likely to persist in isolated pockets of Telangana on 17 and 18 April, whereas coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may witness heat wave conditions in isolated pockets on these days. Similarly, Konkan and Goa and Saurashtra and Kutch in the west may suffer the heat wave spells on Wednesday (April 17).

Before giving a region-wise breakdown of heatwave conditions, the Met office said, “Second heat wave spell in April (over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Saurashtra & Kutch, north Konkan).”

The Met Office heatwave forecast coincides with several regions, including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Rayalseema, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada, recording maximum temperatures ranging between 41.5 in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur and 43.4 in Rayalseema’s Nandyal on Tuesday (April 16).

Odisha shuts schools

In view of the IMD heatwave forecast, the Odisha government on Wednesday (April 17) announced the closure of all schools in the state from April 18 to 20.

Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district was the hottest place in the entire country on Tuesday (April 16) recording a temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, weather scientist Umashankar Das said. The mercury is expected to cross the 45 degrees Celsius mark in a few places in Odisha in the next three days.

In a press statement, the School and Mass Education Department said the government has decided to close down all schools including those run by the government, government-aided and private for three days in view of prevailing heatwave conditions and rise in day temperature.

Rain to follow

However, after the heat-wave spell in these regions, showers may cool down soaring temperatures to bring relief the next three days. According to the Met Office, a fresh spell of rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds may be expected over Northwest India between April 18 and April 21, whereas light-to-moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning and isolated heavy rainfall over Northeast India may occur.

The IMD has forecast sporadic hailstorm to occur in Himachal Pradesh in the next two days and Uttarakhand on April 19. Uttarakhand is going to hit the ballot on April 19.

What is a heatwave?

According to IMD, "Qualitatively, heat wave is a condition of air temperature which becomes fatal to the human body when exposed. Quantitatively, it is defined based on the temperature thresholds over a region in terms of actual temperature or its departure from normal. In certain countries, it is defined in terms of the heat index based on temperature and humidity or based on the extreme percentile of the temperatures. A heatwave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celcius or more for Plains and at least 30 degrees C or more for Hilly regions."