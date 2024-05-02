IMD predicts heatwave conditions in several states during first week of May

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave conditions for several states in the country during the first week of May.

The weather agency says Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Puducherry are likely to experience heatwave conditions until Monday (May 6). Similar conditions will prevail in Kerala on Thursday (May 2), and in Tamil Nadu till Friday (May 3), according to IMD.

Jharkhand is predicted to have heatwave to severe heatwave conditions on Thursday (May 2), and heatwave conditions till Saturday (May 4).

An intense heatwave is sweeping through northern India with the temperatures in Delhi touching 49 degrees Celsius. The eastern and southern regions of the country have also not seen any respite from the heat, with the IMD issuing a bulletin that the temperature would range between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius in several areas including the Gangetic West Bengal, east Jharkhand, north Odisha, and Rayalaseema.

The IMD also issued heatwave warnings for the next five days for parts of Odisha and Bihar.

The agency has forecast “above normal temperatures” during the month of May over most parts of India except certain parts of central, northwest, and northeast India.

The weather department also said that Vidarbha, west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, southern Rajasthan, and Marathwada will probably witness 5 to 8 additional heatwave days in May.

The IMD, doing a review of April’s temperatures, said the number of heatwaves last month were the highest in 15 years. It said even hill stations like Ooty in Tamil Nadu and Matheran in Maharashtra experienced higher temperatures with the former recording a maximum of 29.4 degrees Celsius and the latter 37 degrees Celsius. The agency stated that this is the hottest Ooty has ever been.

The Election Commission increased the polling time for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana by an hour in the evening keeping in mind the heatwave conditions prevailing in the state. The new timing will be 7 am to 6 pm. Telangana goes to the polls on May 13 for all the 17 seats.