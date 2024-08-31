IMA writes to NTF again, seeking central law, ‘safe zone’ tag for hospitals

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has once again written to the National Task Force (NTF) set up to formulate the protocol for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals, demanding a central law on violence against doctors and hospitals, and declaring hospitals as safe zones.

Stating that the Supreme Court has constituted the NTF to evolve a national consensus and formulate protocols with due consultation of all stakeholders, the IMA in its letter made three specific demands.

First demand

The NTF was constituted by the apex court in the wake of protests by doctors and healthcare professionals following the recent rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The IMA, while putting forth its demand and justification for the said central act, submitted its study “Safety During Night Duty: Survey of 3885 Doctors Across India”, its draft proposal for the central Act, “The Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of violence and damage to property) Bill, 2019”, and the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act September 2020, among others, as annexures.

Central act

Justifying the demand for a central act, the IMA in its letter said healthcare facilities vary in nature, both in terms of infrastructure and human resources.

“The only preventive strategy that could be applied across the board and across all the states is a deterrent central law in statute. The absence of such law has resulted in half-hearted actions by the police and less that optimum investigations and prosecution of the incidence,” it said.

Reasoning that deterrence is the best form of prevention, the IMA said that unlike other measures, a strong central law will prevent violence across all sectors, especially the small and medium ones. It will serve as an enabling Act to the state legislations.

Two more demands

For its demand to declare hospitals as safe zones, the IMA said the concept of safe zones could be embedded in the proposed law as well. “Declaration as safe zone entitles the hospitals with security entitlements. These security entitlements however should be tempered with patient friendly nature and cultural sensitivity,” it said.

The IMA’s third demand is to improve the working and living conditions of resident doctors. Ever since the resident system was created, there have been administrative and judiciary pronouncements. “Yet, few things have changed on the ground,” it said.

“We, the medical profession of India, expect the National Task Force to live up to our expectations and instil confidence into the minds of the demoralised doctor community,” the doctors’ body said in the letter.

IMA’s stature

The IMA also stated that it is the national organisation of modern medicine doctors established in 1928 which played a part in the freedom struggle of the country and has its headquarters in New Delhi.

It has presence in almost all the districts of the country, with 1,800 local branches, 28 state branches, and 3,85,000 members. In addition, IMA has a presence in all the medical colleges of the country through its Junior Doctors Network and Medical Students Network, the letter mentioned.

The entire medical fraternity of India heeded to the call of the IMA by withdrawing all services except emergencies and casualties on August 17, it mentioned.

(With agency inputs)