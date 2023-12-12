I'm a child frustrated by climate crisis: 12-yr-old Indian activist Licypriya storms COP28

As countries argued over finalising an agreement to phase out fossil fuels at the ongoing COP28 in Dubai, a 12-year-old climate activist stormed the UN event to protest against fossil fuels and to give a call to save "our planet and our future".

Licypriya Kangujam, who is a well-known child rights activist from India, is seen in a video holding a banner at a COP28 session calling for ending fossil fuels and protesting about leaders not doing enough to fight against the climate crisis, being escorted away by security staff. As she was ushered out of the stage, the audience spontaneously started to clap. Later, she posted a video on her disrupting the UN high-level plenary session of COP28, and wrote in the accompanying text that after her protest she was detained for over 30 minutes.

Here is the full video of my protest today disrupting the UN High Level Plenary Session of #COP28UAE. They detained me for over 30 minutes after this protest. My only crime- Asking to Phase Out Fossil Fuels, the top cause of climate crisis today. Now they kicked me out of COP28. pic.twitter.com/ToPIJ3K9zM — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) December 11, 2023

Phase out fossil fuels “My only crime, I was asking to phase out fossil fuels, the top cause of climate crisis today. Now they kicked me out of COP28,” she said. In another post, she addressed governments: “Your action today will decide our future tomorrow. We are already the victim of climate change. I don’t want my future generations to face the same consequences again. Sacrificing the lives of the millions of innocent children for the failures of our leaders is unacceptable at any cost. Millions of children like me are losing their lives, losing their parents and losing their homes due to climate disasters. This is real climate emergency. Instead of spending billions of dollars in wars, spend it on ending hunger, giving education and fighting climate change.” And added, “We want clean air to breathe, clean water to drink and clean planet to live. Asking clean air to breathe, clean water to drink and clean planet to live is our basic rights.” "I'm a child who is completely frustrated by today's climate crisis. We are the first line of victims," she said, adding that the core issue of fossil fuels is being sidelined during the negotiation process at the summit due to the presence of 2,500 fossil fuel lobbyists.



