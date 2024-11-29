ILO wage inequality findings: Pakodas for masses, halwa for chosen few, says Congress

The Congress on Friday (November accused the government of promoting “pakodas” for the masses and “halwa” for a chosen few after the ILO exposed wage inequality in the world’s most populous country.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh quoted the International Labour Organisation’s report as saying that the top 10 percentile of Indian income-earners get 6.8 times more than the bottom 10 percentile.

"This is significantly more unequal than nearly every country in our neighourhood including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Myanmar," Ramesh said in a post on X.

India’s poor rating in ILO report

All this, he said, was a direct consequence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "pakoda-nomics".

The Global Wage Report 2024-25 has some concerning findings about wage inequality in India.

The Congress leader quoted from the report to say that India has one of the lowest shares of wage-workers among all lower-middle-income countries.

Pakodas for masses

Most workers in the country were engaged in self-employment which is typically informal, low-paying and highly prone to volatility.

"This is a direct consequence of the pakoda-nomics that the non-biological PM (Narendra Modi) has created. Pakodas for the masses, halwa for the chosen few," he said.