Ilayaraja's daughter and singer Bhavatharini passes away

Legendary music composer Ilayaraja’s daughter and singer Bhavatharini, 47, passed away late Thursday (January 25). As per media reports, she was undergoing treatment for cancer in Sri Lanka.

Bhavatharini reportedly travelled from India to Sri Lanka, where she was under treatment for five months, Besides singing in over 30 films, she was also a music composer. Her debut song, 'Masthaana masthaana,' was an instant hit. Later, her song 'Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu' in the movie Bharathi got her a National Award.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, also Puducherry Lt Governor, and various others condoled her demise. In a condolence message, Stalin recalled Bhavatharini had won a National Award for the film 'Bharathy', a biopic on national poet Subramanya Bharathy. The void left behind by her will remain, he said.

Bhavatharini earned a special place in the hearts of the audience with her mellifluous voice, Soundararajan said and extended her sympathies and condolences to the family of the deceased. "Shocked and saddened by the passing away of Bhavatharini. Sending heartfelt condolences and prayers to Raja sir & Yuvan's family during this difficult time. Om Shanti," actor Simran wrote on her official 'X' handle 'Simranbaggaoffc.' Musicians Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja are Bhavatharini's brothers.



