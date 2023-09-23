If voted to power, we may not use new Parliament building, hints Congress

The Congress on Saturday launched a sharp attack on India’s new Parliament, saying it should be called a “Modi Multiplex or Modi Marriot” and said the architecture had killed democracy and conversations.



"Perhaps a better use for the new Parliament building will be found after regime change in 2024," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a strongly worded statement on X, formerly Twitter.

"The new parliament building launched with so much hype actually realises the Prime Minister's objectives very well. It should be called the Modi Multiplex or Modi Marriot,” he said.

“After four days, what I saw was the death of confabulations and conversations — both inside the two Houses and in the lobbies. If architecture can kill democracy, the PM has already succeeded even without rewriting the Constitution," Ramesh said.

Ramesh alleged that binoculars were needed by members to see one another since the halls were neither cozy nor compact.

"The old parliament building not only had a certain aura but it facilitated conversations. It was easy to walk between Houses, the Central Hall and the corridors.

“This new one weakens the bonding needed to make the running of parliament a success," he said.

The Congress leader said quick coordination between the two Houses was now exceedingly cumbersome.

"In the old building, if you were lost, you would find your way back again since it was circular. In the new building, if you lose your way, you are lost in a maze.

Old and new

“The old building gave you a sense of space and openness while the new one is almost claustrophobic.

"The sheer joy of simply hanging out in parliament has disappeared. I used to look forward to going to the old building. The new complex is painful and agonising. I am sure many of my colleagues across party lines feel the same," he said.

Ramesh said he had also heard from the staff in the Secretariat that the design of the new building has not considered the various functionalities required to help them do their work.

"This is what happens when no consultations are done with the people who will use the building.”

The new parliament building built during the time of COVID-19 and was made operational on September 19.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back, with its president JP Nadda saying: "Even by the lowest standards of the Congress, this is a pathetic mindset. This is … an insult to the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.

"In any case, this isn't the first time Congress is anti-Parliament. They tried in 1975 and it failed miserably," Nadda said on X.

(With agency inputs)